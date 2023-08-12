BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man was killed and another is facing several charges, including manslaughter, following a fatal crash on I-190 early Saturday morning, according to the New York State Police.

Police said they responded to a wrong-way, head-on crash on I-190 just after 3 a.m. Saturday, where a 2011 Dodge Ram, said to have been driven by 52-year-old Guillermo Morales of Buffalo, was driving northbound in the southbound lane. The Dodge hit a 2009 Buick driven by 38-year-old Matthew J. Czop of Tonawanda head-on. Czop was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Morales was in possession of cocaine and showed signs of intoxication at the scene. He is charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and additional vehicle and traffic law charges. Police say he has a prior DWI and two prior DWAI convictions.

He was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.