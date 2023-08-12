BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man was killed and another is facing several charges, including manslaughter, following a fatal crash on I-190 early Saturday morning, according to the New York State Police.
Police said they responded to a wrong-way, head-on crash on I-190 just after 3 a.m. Saturday, where a 2011 Dodge Ram, said to have been driven by 52-year-old Guillermo Morales of Buffalo, was driving northbound in the southbound lane. The Dodge hit a 2009 Buick driven by 38-year-old Matthew J. Czop of Tonawanda head-on. Czop was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Morales was in possession of cocaine and showed signs of intoxication at the scene. He is charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and additional vehicle and traffic law charges. Police say he has a prior DWI and two prior DWAI convictions.
He was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.
Latest Posts
- Asylum seeker arrested sexual assault case; no more asylum seekers to come to Erie County
- Fatal wrong-way crash in Buffalo results in arrest for manslaughter
- Wake Up! Wags: Eeyore
- Buffalo police issue new ride sharing guidelines for Outer Harbor
- Parking panic in Orchard Park: Bills and businesses get ready for rush of football fans
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.