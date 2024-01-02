BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A father and son from Niagara Falls who were selling cocaine have been convicted of killing another drug dealer in 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

32-year-old Lavon Parks and his father, 58-year-old James C. Parks, were found guilty of killing Kevin Turner, who had recently moved from Buffalo to Niagara Falls, in front of a residence on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls on the afternoon of Jan. 21, 2018. They were also convicted of several drug-related charges in connection to a conspiracy to sell cocaine for nearly two years between May 2017 and March 2019.

Authorities said that Turner was also a crack cocaine dealer and had gone to the residence to sell drugs when he was shot and killed by the father and son while leaving the residence. Video evidence placed a truck registered to Lavon Parks’ then-girlfriend in the immediate area of the scene.

Authorities said that the gun used in the shooting was illegally trafficked from Pittsburgh by an individual who had sold the gun to Parks in exchange for drugs.

Investigators seized around 8.5 kilograms of cocaine and $52,000 from mail shipped from Puerto Rico to various locations in Western New York, as well as Florida, Alaska, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Both were charged with narcotics conspiracy, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and discharge of a firearm causing death. In addition, Lavon Parks was charged with attempt to possess, with intent to distribute, 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

They face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. Lavon Parks will be sentenced on June 26 and James Parks will be sentenced on June 27.