JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities at the local, county and federal levels took part in a Wednesday morning Jamestown raid that resulted in an arrest.
Around 8 a.m., a search warrant was executed at a home on Myers Avenue, where Jamestown police say a child was found inside. They say they also found the following:
- two pistols
- ammunition
- 74.1 grams of powder cocaine
- 13.1 grams of fentanyl
- 12.3 grams of crack cocaine
- 81.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- nearly 6.5 pounds of marijuana
- scales
- packaging materials
- several thousand dollars
As a result, police say Ameir Glover, 48, was arrested during a traffic stop after he left the home. Glover was taken to the city jail, then the county jail to be held for the DEA on federal charges.
