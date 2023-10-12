JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities at the local, county and federal levels took part in a Wednesday morning Jamestown raid that resulted in an arrest.

Around 8 a.m., a search warrant was executed at a home on Myers Avenue, where Jamestown police say a child was found inside. They say they also found the following:

two pistols

ammunition

74.1 grams of powder cocaine

13.1 grams of fentanyl

12.3 grams of crack cocaine

81.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

nearly 6.5 pounds of marijuana

scales

packaging materials

several thousand dollars

As a result, police say Ameir Glover, 48, was arrested during a traffic stop after he left the home. Glover was taken to the city jail, then the county jail to be held for the DEA on federal charges.