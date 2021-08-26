Fifth suspect in alleged kidnap, rape of 16-year-old girl arrested and arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fifth person allegedly involved in the kidnap and rape of a 16-year-old girl has been arrested, charged and arraigned in Erie County Court Thursday.

Tyrell Patterson-Scott, 19, of Buffalo was on the loose until he was found Wednesday at a Hedley Place apartment in Buffalo. The teenager faces one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, fourteen counts of first-degree rape, fifteen counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Abdiwahab Sabtow, a suspect in the case, and two juvenile offenders picked up a 16-year-old girl and drove her to a West Side park instead of the intended destination.

The three suspects are accused of forcibly raping the 16-year-old at the park.

Afterward, the three defendants drove to pick up suspects Bryce J. Baker and Tyrell Patterson-Scott, allegedly driving the victim to West Ferry Street near Broderick Park where the victim was forcibly raped. The five teenagers then drove to Dart Street and are accused of raping the victim again.

The 16-year-old girl was held against her will for several hours in a garage. She escaped and was seen walking without shoes when a good samaritan saw her and took her to get help. The girl was eventually taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Patterson-Scott will be back in front of a judge on September 7 at 11 a.m.

Bryce J. Baker, Abdiwahab Sabtow, 13-year-old juvenile offender and 14-year-old juvenile offender were arraigned in July and will be back in court on October 7 at 2 p.m. for a motion argument. The five teenagers have been indicted on 205 charges.