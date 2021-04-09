Figure skating coach admits to stealing nearly $100k from student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Figure skating instructor Vincent Van Vliet of Lima pleaded guilty to a grand larceny charge Friday, admitting to stealing nearly $100,000 from a student.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Van Vliet admitted to stealing a total of $98,958.00 from a client over the course of a year between December 2018 and 2019.

He was charged with one count of fourth degree grand larceny.

The victim paid Van Vliet with checks, he deposited using mobile banking. Afterward, Van Vliet would alter the checks and make additional deposits to his account.

Sentencing for Van Vliet is on June 11 at 10:30 a.m. where he faces up to four years in prison.

He’s released on his own recognizance and has agreed to paying full restitution to the victim.