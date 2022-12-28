JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested in Jamestown following an alleged home invasion that included holding a 73-year-old man at gunpoint and a search warrant afterwards, according to Jamestown police.

Police say they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday to the home, where they say two people forced their way into the home, tied the alleged victim to a chair and held him at gunpoint while stealing property. It is said they were aided by a getaway driver.

On Tuesday, police arrested 47-year-old William Buckley of Jamestown, 29-year-old Joneece Talley of Dunkirk and 34-year-old Joshua Ryan of Jamestown in connection. They face charges of robbery, burglary, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

During a search warrant where Buckley was taken into custody, police also arrested 33-year-old Cameron Strasser and 38-year-old Ryan Gifford, both of Jamestown. Both were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Buckley faces the same charge as well and was also charged with obstructing governmental administration.

Police say that additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. The alleged victim, who was injured, is expected to make a full recovery.