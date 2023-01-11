WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were arrested following a stolen vehicle pursuit in the Town of Wheatfield, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to a 2016 Kia Sorrento being stolen out of the City of Buffalo while on patrol on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued throughout the Town of Wheatfield and the City of North Tonawanda.

Deputies ultimately were able to stop to the vehicle as it returned to Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.

Following an investigation, the following individuals were arrested and face the following charges:

Amerika Dinkins, 18:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree — one count

Endangering the welfare of a child — three counts

Davon Grey, 20:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree — one count

Endangering the welfare of a child — three counts

A 15-year-old female, who was the driver:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree — one count

Unlawful fleeing of an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree — one count

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree — one count

A second 15-year-old female:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree — one count

A 16-year-old female:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree — one count

All five were from the City of Niagara Falls.

Dinkins and Grey were arraigned and released on their own recognizance due to bail reform. The three teens were released to the custody of their parents. The 16-year-old was issued an appearance ticket and the two 15-year-olds will be given a later date to report to the Niagara County Probation Department.