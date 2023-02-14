BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were injured during a shooting incident on Crossman Avenue on Tuesday night, Buffalo police said.
Authorities say that five people were shot during the incident around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, on the first block of Crossman. Police say that it happened during some type of fight near the corner.
All five were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
