Five shot, one dead in overnight shooting during party in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Northeast District officers responded to Glenwood Avenue and Jefferson Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Police tell News 4 five people were shot during a party.

One person ,a 23-year -old woman from Cheektowaga, was declared dead at the scene.

A Buffalo man,25, was initially listed in critical condition and a 21-year-old Buffalo man is listed in fair condition. A 23-year-old Buffalo male is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. All parties are recovering at ECMC.

A 37 -year -old Buffalo man has been treated and released.

Anyone with information should contact police on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

