(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Florida man was arrested in Genesee County on Wednesday for allegedly shooting a Michigan man during a road rage incident on Interstate 90 in Pennsylvania.

A New York State Police report said Ervin B. Stubbs, a 34-year-old truck driver from Ocala, Florida, was later found at Flying J Truck Stop in Pembroke, New York, where he was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd and for being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania.

Stubbs was allegedly in possession of a Ruger 9mm handgun and, according to Pennsylvania State Police, attempted homicide and related charges were filed against him.

Pennsylvania State Police in Erie received a phone call from New York State Police troopers around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after a victim reported he was shot while driving on I-90 near the town of North East, Pennsylvania.

The victim, a 42-year-old Detroit, Michigan man, was met by EMS and Troopers at the Fredonia/Dunkirk exit on I-90 in New York. He was treated for a single gunshot wound to his knee at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at another vehicle at 9 p.m. Tuesday while passing in the right lane, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Stubbs admitted to police to shooting at the victim while passing due to road rage. He is currently detained in New York and awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.