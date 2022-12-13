BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Florida woman was arrested and faces charges tied to fentanyl distribution after a traffic stop in Jamestown discovered approximately 9 pounds, 13 ounces of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday.

Elina Martinez, 64, of Miami was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute, and distribute, 400 grams or more fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, on Dec. 7, Jamestown police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had committed a number of traffic violations. The vehicle was being driven by Martinez, who produced her license and rental car paperwork. The officer observed Martinez making furtive movements and asked her to exit the vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says, with Martinez’s permission, the officer searched the vehicle and found a suspicious powder residue in a suitcase. After two K9s were brought to the scene and alerted to the presence of drugs in the area of the driver’s side of the car, officers found a plastic bag of pills secreted in the car battery. Further searching found 9 pounds, 13 ounces worth of blue pills, which field tested for the presence of fentanyl.

The seized blue pills labeled “m30” have an approximate value of $1.3 million and are a counterfeit replica of authentic M30 oxycodone tablets.

Martinez was ordered to be held following a detention hearing. Her charge carries a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.