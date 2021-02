(WIVB)– A former state trooper from Depew will spend a year in jail for rape and criminal impersonation.

A state supreme court justice handed down the sentence to 46-year-old Jason Lanning for raping a woman back in 2016.

Prosecutors say he also misrepresented himself as a trooper, years after he was fired by state police.

Lanning will have to register as a sex offender when he’s released.