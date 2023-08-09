BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to grand larceny after admitting she stole over $41,000 from an elderly resident at the Amherst senior living facility where she worked as a patient care aid, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced Wednesday.

Latonia N. Turner, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony. She faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced in October.

The DA said Turner confessed to stealing the resident’s debit card by raiding her purse while she was asleep, then using the card to rack up a total of $41,216 for herself over 55 unauthorized ATM withdrawals from the victim’s bank account.

According to the DA, the thefts took place between April 27 and June 8. The victim discovered the fraudulent withdrawals when reviewing her checking account statement and alerted her bank, which reimbursed the victim for the full amount. The crimes were corroborated by surveillance footage from both the victim’s bank and the senior living facility.

“Anyone can become the victim of a financial crime, so I encourage everyone to take extra precautions to safeguard their personal information,” Flynn said in media release. “Please, do not write passwords or PINs on your debit card or anywhere that can be easily located by a scammer.”

As part of Turner’s guilty plea, Turner was ordered to pay full restitution to the bank. Due to her felony conviction, she will no longer be able to be employed as a patient care aide.