HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former bank employee from Forestville, N.Y. was sentenced to time in jail Tuesday for stealing money from the accounts of several elderly customers.

According to the DA’s office, Breanna Rohauer, 37, admitted to making several unauthorized withdrawals, stealing a total of $124,736 through fraudulent transactions between Nov. 17, 2017 and Feb. 4, 2019 at a bank in the Town of Hamburg.

Rohauer pleaded guilty to six counts of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony, and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by five years of probation.

Victims were reimbursed by the bank and Rohauer was ordered to repay full restitution to the bank.