Former Batavia funeral director going behind bars for ripping off customers

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local funeral director who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from customers will spend up to six years behind bars.

Michael Tomaszewski was sentenced today for embezzling customer’s deposits, after filing for bankruptcy.

He must also pay more than half a million dollars in restitution to his victims.

