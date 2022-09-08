BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former blackjack dealer and two others were charged with gaming fraud at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

20-year-old Emily Torres, and 28-year-old Mark Watson Jr., both from Buffalo, were charged with one count of first-degree gaming fraud.

34-year-old Rahat Hossain of Buffalo was charged with one count of first-degree gaming fraud and was arraigned in Aug. 2022.

During the late hours of Aug. 14 and early Aug. 15, Hossain and Watson fraudulently won thousands of dollars with the aid of Torres while playing blackjack. Torres allegedly showed Hossain and Watson the face of cards before their final decision of the round of play, a violation of the rules of casino gaming.

Upon their arrests, Watson paid, $5,287.50, and Hossain paid $2,210 in restitution to the casino.

Torres and Watson are scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Hossain is scheduled to return at 9: 30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. All three were released on their own recognizance.

If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of one year in prison.