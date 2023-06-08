BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former bookkeeper with the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce admitted to stealing more than $168,000 from her employer, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Cynthia Matla, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of fourth-degree criminal tax fraud.

Officials say between Jan. 1, 2019 and Aug. 29, 2022, Matla, while working as a bookkeeper, issued checks to herself and used the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce’s debit card to purchase personal items.

The theft was uncovered after the organization’s bank account was overdrawn, and Matla also failed to report accurate income as part of her New York State tax return, according to officials.

“I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served not only by this defendant pleading guilty for the crime, but that they have been made whole by her paying full restitution today,” Erie County DA John Flynn said in a release.

Matla faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced in August. As part of her guilty plea, she paid $178,682.96 in restitution to the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

“Our entire organization is grateful for the accountability and justice being upheld against the crimes and atrocities committed against our organization and the communities we serve at large,” said Jamie L. Decker, Executive Director of the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce.