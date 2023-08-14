BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg woman will spend the next five years on probation for stealing more than $168,000 from her employer from 2019 to 2022, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

According to the DA’s office, 46-year-old Cynthia Matla stole the money from the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce, where she worked as a bookkeeper. From January 2019 to August 2022, she issued checks to herself and used the organization’s debit card to purchase personal items. In addition, she failed to report accurate income in her state tax return.

The theft was discovered after the organization’s bank account was overdrawn, according to officials.

In June, she pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny and one count of criminal tax fraud.

As part of the plea, she paid restitution of $178,682.96 to the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.