Former bookkeeper who admitted to embezzling over $500K from an Amherst company is sentenced

BUFFALO, NY. (WIVB) — Thomas Kiely, 63, of Amherst was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court for embezzling money from his employer.

The Amherst man admitted to stealing $578,354.34 during his time as a bookkeeper for Kinequip, Inc. in the Town of Amherst. He sent checks on Kinequip’s behalf to a phantom company, whose sole owner was Kiely, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Kiely also admitted to falsifying his tax returns.

Thomas Kiely was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 2 to 4 years behind bars.

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing in September 2020. He agreed to repay the company and currently has repaid $300,054.11.