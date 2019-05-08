Former Boy Scout sentenced for possessing child pornography

LYONS, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced this afternoon Russell Ruth, 34, of Lyons will serve 80 months in prison after admitting to possessing child porn in May.

ORIGINAL: A former Boy Scout employee has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials say 34-year-old Russell Ruth of Lyons, who was employed by the Boy Scouts of America in the Ovid area at the time, uploaded five files containing child pornography to a Yahoo! server between March 13 and June 7, 2018.

Yahoo! intercepted the files and reported them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant was executed at Ruth’s residence last June where investigators say the images were uploaded.

Electronic devices containing over 10,285 images and 602 videos, including images of prepubescent children and images involving violence, were seized from his residence.

Ruth faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 7.