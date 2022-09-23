HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo police detective from Hamburg could spend a year locked up for an alleged domestic violence incident.

James R. Kaska, 50, was accused of causing a woman to fear for her physical safety on September 21, 2022, around 8:20 a.m. in Lake View, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

Kaska had been asked to leave the Lake View home where the accuser was because of a domestic-related incident. Instead of leaving, Kaska allegedly went to the driveway and hid inside the woman’s vehicle, according to the DA’s Office.

When the woman got in her vehicle to leave, Kaska allegedly confronted the accuser. He pushed her back inside the vehicle when she tried to escape, hitting her arm and wrists, a news release said.

The 50-year-old also stands accused of snatching the accuser’s cell phone out of her hand when she tried to call 911 for help.

Kaska was arraigned Wednesday on one count of second-degree menacing, one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree harassment. He’ll be back in court for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the accuser.