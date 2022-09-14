BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Police Department (BPD) office employee won’t spend any time behind bars for fraudulently collecting overtime pay.

Between March 23 and April 30, 2020, the Queen City woman falsified her employee payroll entries and cashed in on $1,034 of overtime. She was suspended from her BPD report technician job once the scheme was exposed, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Monica Lalley, 54, of Buffalo was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of official misconduct.

The June 15 plea came the same day her non-jury trial was set to begin. She also resigned from her job the same day, the DA’s office said.

Lalley inked a certified check for the full amount she stole and sent it off to the City of Buffalo under her plea.