BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo police officer went before the State Supreme Court Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to multiple domestic violence-related charges.

Keenan J. Redmon’s guilty plea stemmed from an incident that occurred in the summer of 2021 in which he grabbed a woman by the back of her neck at a restaurant on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. A month later, he unlawfully entered the same woman’s home and used a weapon that appeared to be a pistol to force her into a bathroom.

Redmon, 36, of Buffalo, faces a maximum of one year in jail on charges of Assault in the Third Degree, one count of Menacing in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 15.

Redmon, who was off-duty at the time of both incidents, resigned from the Buffalo Police Department Tuesday morning. An order of protection remains in effect on behalf of the victim.