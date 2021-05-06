Former Buffalo postal carrier fined $200 for not delivering 700 pieces of mail, including absentee ballots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brandon Wilson, 27, of Buffalo was a United States Postal Service worker when he was found to have 701 pieces of undelivered mail in his vehicle at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry in November 2020. On Wednesday he was fined $200 for the incident.

Wilson had pleaded guilty to a charge of delay or destruction of U.S. Mail in January 2021. The maximum fine for the offense was a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. He will pay a total of $200.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Customs and Border Protection officers stopped Wilson at the port of entry on November 3, 2020, finding 701 mailings and a USPS employee uniform and identification badge. The mail found in Wilson’s trunk included three absentee ballots being sent to voters, 218 first-class mailings, 106 political mailings, 36 regular nonprofit mailings, 305 regular standard mailings and 33 catalog/magazine mailings.

The majority of the mail was addressed to the 14215 zip code. Other destinations included the 14227, 14211 and 14214 zip codes. Initially, Wilson claimed the mail belonged to him and his mother. However, after being pressed about the postage destination names and addresses — Wilson admitted he was a USPS postal carrier and kept the mailings after neglecting to complete his delivery route.