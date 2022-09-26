BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Sabre Anthony “Tony” S. McKegney is facing a criminal contempt charge for allegedly violating an order of protection.
McKegney is accused of making several phone calls and sending emails between April 2, 2022, and April 8, 2022, violating a March 25 order of protection issued by an Erie County Family Court judge, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.
The 64-year-old Buffalo man was released on his own recognizance. The case is pending and the former NHL player will be back in court on October 4 at 9:30 a.m.
He could spend four years in prison if convicted on the highest charge.
Patrick Ryan is a JANY award-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.