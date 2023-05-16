BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former school bus driver was arraigned Tuesday on charges relating to an incident where he allegedly threatened a student, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Michael Askew, 67, of Cheektowaga, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

On April 20, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Askew allegedly made a verbal threat toward a student while working as a school bus driver. The incident, allegedly, occurred on a school bus in the presence of other children on Roeher Avenue, according to police.

Following the alleged incident, Buffalo police obtained a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order as part of their investigation into the incident.

If convicted of the highest charge, Askew faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail. He is scheduled to return to court on June 6 and was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail.

Askew was previously arraigned on criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree after Buffalo police say they recovered an illegal rifle from Askew’s Woodridge Avenue residence.

According to police, after the alleged school bus incident, members of the Buffalo SWAT conducted a search of the Woodridge Avenue residence after obtaining a temporary ERPO. Investigators say they, allegedly, found an illegal rifle with a pistol grip and detachable magazine. They say three legally owned handguns were also seized under the ERPO.

He is scheduled to return to court for the weapons arraignment on June 1. If convicted of the highest charge, Askew faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

On May 16, the court issued temporary orders of protection on behalf of the victims.