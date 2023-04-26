BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Public Schools bus driver was arraigned on multiple felonies following a “Red Flag” search, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Askew, 67, of Cheektowaga was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on April 25, the Buffalo Police Department Threat Management Unit, along with Buffalo SWAT, conducted a search of Askew’s home on Woodridge Avenue after obtaining a temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order, officials said.

During the search, officers say they allegedly found an illegal rifle with a pistol grip and a detachable magazine inside the residence. Three legally owned handguns were also seized under the ERPO.

Askew is scheduled to return to court on April 28 for a felony hearing and was held without bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted of the highest charge.

It is also alleged, in a separate incident, that on April 20, while working as a school bus driver, Askew made a verbal threat towards a student. The incident allegedly occurred in the presence of other children on the 300 block of Roehrer Avenue.

Buffalo police say they obtained a temporary ERPO as part of the investigation into the alleged threat on April 24.

Askew was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and was terminated from his position as a school bus driver. He was given an appearance ticket as the charges are non-qualifying for bail. He is scheduled for arraignment on May 16 in Buffalo City Court. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum of one year in jail.