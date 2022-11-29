BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Milwaukee resident who was recruited to play for the Canisius College men’s basketball team pleaded guilty to two counts of a weapons charge Monday morning in State Supreme Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Sarion McGee pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class D felony.

Canisius Public Safety officers reportedly found a magazine from a handgun on the passenger seat of McGee’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on June 12, while the vehicle was parked outside the Koessler Athletic Center.

When officers later confronted McGee, he was found with two loaded, illegal handguns inside a fanny pack he was wearing, per the DA’s office.

McGee faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 3. He remains released on bail set at $100,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.