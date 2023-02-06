BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Canisius College basketball recruit was sentenced to five years of probation Friday for attempted possession of illegal firearms, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

24-year-old Sarion McGee, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class D felony.

Officials say that Canisius College Public Safety officers noticed a handgun magazine in “plain view” on the front passenger seat of McGee’s car while conducting a parking tag check near Canisius’ Koessler Athletic Center in June 2022. Officers would go on to find two loaded, illegal handguns on McGee’s person and a shotgun and high-capacity magazines in his car.

McGee was originally indicted on 15 felony charges, including two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, 10 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds. The highest of those charges carried a maximum sentence of 15 years.

“Sarion McGee was being recruited to play basketball at Canisius College,” the college said in a June 2022 statement after McGee was indicted. They declined to comment further, citing the “ongoing” investigation.

McGee never appeared in a game for Canisius. He previously played for Grambling State University before transferring.