Former Cheektowaga corrections officer sentenced to 5 years in prison for child pornography

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A former corrections officer from Cheektowaga has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Joseph Chojnacki, 27, pleaded guilty to child porn charges last year. The feds raided his home on Louis Street in 2019, finding thousands of images of child pornography.

Prosecutors say some of the images depicted victims under 12- years-old.

