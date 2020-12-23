CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A former corrections officer from Cheektowaga has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Joseph Chojnacki, 27, pleaded guilty to child porn charges last year. The feds raided his home on Louis Street in 2019, finding thousands of images of child pornography.
Prosecutors say some of the images depicted victims under 12- years-old.
LATEST:
- Former Cheektowaga corrections officer sentenced to 5 years in prison for child pornography
- Former soccer trainer sentenced to 3 years in prison for child porn charges
- WNY Heroes, Feedmore WNY serve up food to veterans
- UB health experts break down new COVID strain found in U.K.
- Erie County Sheriffs investigating shooting in Newstead