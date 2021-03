(WIVB)– We’re learning more about new indictments against a former DEA agent and a local businessman.

A federal grand jury has indicted former agent Joseph Bongiovanni and Peter Gerace Jr.

The indictment says Bongiovanni accepted bribes, obstructed justice and made false statements to a federal agency.

Gerace is facing a drug charge, a bribery charge, and conspiring to commit sex trafficking.

Gerace owns Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga.

That club was raided by the feds in 2019.