Former Erie County Department of Social Services Adult Protection caseworker sentenced for stealing from clients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former adult protection services caseworker will spend up to three years in prison for stealing from her clients.

A judge sentenced 45-year-old Tamara Ebo to an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison Wednesday.

She pleaded guilty to stealing more than $42,000 over a three-year period. The district attorney says she did this by manipulating invoices, falsifying vendor transactions, and directing payments to herself.

As part of her sentence, she must pay back every cent she embezzled.