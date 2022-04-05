LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to probation for promoting prostitution in 2019.

Wallace Waliczek, 55, of Lancaster was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday in Lancaster Town Court. He became the subject of investigation after the arrest of his wife, Melissa, as investigators determined he profited and was directly involved her alleged crime. Wallace Waliczek pleaded guilty to one count of promoting prostitution in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, on Jan. 26, 2022.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Melissa Waliczek, 32, was arrested after she allegedly posted an online advertisement seeking money for sex. According to the Erie County DA’s office, an undercover officer with Lancaster Police arranged a meeting with her at a Transit Road parking lot, near William Street. Evidence reportedly showed Wallace Waliczek was present at the time of the meeting and surveilled the transaction from another vehicle in the lot.

Melissa Waliczek was arraigned on one count of prostitution, a Class B misdemeanor, which remains pending in Human Trafficking Court.