LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three former Erie County Department of Public Works employees are in hot water, accused of handing out county inspection stickers for personal vehicles.

Christopher Bugenhagen, 48, of Williamsville, Andrew Kasprzyk, 33, of Holland and Carmen Turchiarelli, 39, of Pembroke were arraigned in Lancaster Town Court, each on one count of official misconduct.

Between February 10, 2021, and September 23, 2021, at the Division of Highways’ Clarence Division building, the trio is accused of using inspection stickers, meant for county equipment, on their personal vehicles, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

It’s alleged the employees also handed out stickers to other people for their personal vehicles.

A New York Department of Motor Vehicles audit revealed 26 stickers were improperly issued.

All three will be back in court on May 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. They’re out on their own recognizance in the meantime.

If convicted, each could spend a maximum of one year behind bars.