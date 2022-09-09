BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators.

Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement.

He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July 1 that involved his vehicle on Elk Street. It is further alleged that Ernest gave a contradicting sworn statement to Buffalo Fire Department investigators on July 6.

If convicted, Ernest faces a maximum of one year jail time.

Ernest is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. on October 12 for a pre-trial conference. He was released on his own recognizance.