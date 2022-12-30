BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Arkansas man was brought back to western New York this week to face charges tied to him missing a court appearance, which stems from an alleged hate crime, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Michael Cremen, 50, of Mountain Home, Ark. was charged with second-degree bail jumping, a felony. He also faces second-degree menacing as a hate crime and second-degree harassment charges tied to an alleged incident during protests on Hertel Avenue in August 2020.

Courtesy: Erie County District Attorney’s Office

Officials say that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2020, Cremen, whose last known address was in Franklinville, allegedly threatened protesters with a knife while using racial slurs during a demonstration on Hertel Avenue near Parkside Avenue in Buffalo. He also allegedly pushed and made threats toward one protester.

According to officials, Cremen was released on his own recognizance in the initial case but is accused of knowingly failing to appear for a court date on Feb. 14, 2022 and then missing a rescheduled date the following month.

Cremen is scheduled to return on both cases on Jan. 3, 2023 for an attorney appearance. He was remanded without bail and faces a maximum of eight years in prison if convicted.