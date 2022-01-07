Former Frewsburg Schools treasurer pleads guilty to stealing almost $7K in activities funds

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former treasurer of the Frewsburg Central School District was arrested and slapped with a misdemeanor charge after stealing almost $7,000 from a student-funded extracurricular activity fund.

Angela Smoulder, 27, pleaded guilty to the petit larceny charge and paid back $6,982.42 she stole from the district, according to the New York State Comptroller’s office.

Smoulder stole the cash from the district’s extra-classroom activities account between March and August 2019. She tried to cover her tracks by replacing the missing money with checks from the district retirees’ health insurance account.

The money the 27-year-old stole was raised by students through admissions, membership dues and sales.

After Smoulder resigned, the district superintendent reported the theft, the comptroller’s report said.

A forensic analysis of a scholarship account revealed Smoulder’s manipulation of the funds.

“Ms. Smoulder betrayed the students she was obligated to serve by stealing money that they raised themselves to help pay for their extracurricular activities,” NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. “I thank Chautauqua District Attorney Schmidt and his office for partnering with us, bringing this corruption to light, and recovering the stolen money for the students of Frewsburg.”