Former Girl Scout leader indicted for sexual abuse of two children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A former North Tonawanda Girl Scouts leader who’s accused of abusing children has been indicted on several charges.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says Marty Walton engaged in sexual conduct with two child victims in the Town of Amherst.

They say it happened between March and May of last year.

The charges are as follows:

One count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felony)

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class “D” felonies)

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanors)

Walton is scheduled to be back in court next week.

He also has pending criminal charges in Niagara County.

He faces up to 25-years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.