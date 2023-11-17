BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Gow School summer counselor is facing charges that accuse him of soliciting inappropriate photos from children in New York City, according to law enforcement.

Bevontay Folger, 27, was charged with more than 20 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, use of a child in a sexual performance and promoting a sexual performance by a child. He was arrested Nov. 9.

Officials said Folger allegedly asked at least four kids he coached in New York City to send him inappropriate photos and videos in exchange for gifts and money.

Folger worked at The Gow School, located in South Wales, during the past two summers and stopped in August, according to a letter sent to Gow parents obtained by News 4. The letter also mentioned that charges against Folger are not tied to his time at Gow, and that he is not allowed on the campus after posting bail.

“This is an ongoing law enforcement investigation with which Gow is fully cooperating,” Gow Head of School John Munro said in a statement.

Folger is the second ex-Gow employee accused of child sex abuse-related charges in recent days, as 50-year-old Michael Fisher, a former Gow administrator, was charged with possession of child pornography earlier this week.

Fisher is alleged to have used a school-issued laptop to view images of child pornography. The images were allegedly found when Fisher turned the laptop into the school’s IT department, and the computer was later handed over to the FBI.

FBI officials said they are seeking justice for the victims and their families, and they currently don’t know how many victims there might be.

“Today’s disturbing revelations strike at the core of what Gow is as a school and our mission to educate and care for our students,” Munro said in a statement to News 4.

Victims or anyone with information are asked to contact the FBI at 716-843-579 or go to their website here.