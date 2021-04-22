Former Ironworkers Local 470 treasurer pleads guilty to stealing nearly $51K from union

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scott Russell Merritt, 40, of Celoron pleaded guilty to theft from a labor union Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Merritt embezzled $50,850.71 from Ironworkers Local 470 between May 2011 and August 2018. He severed as treasure during that time.

Related Content Maserati crash driver accused of killing two arraigned for driving without a license in separate case

Merritt wrote checks from Local 470 to pay for personal expenses, according to the USAO.

He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. .

Sentencing is on August 18 at 2:00 p.m. when Merritt will face Judge Sinatra.