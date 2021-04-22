Former Ironworkers Local 470 treasurer pleads guilty to stealing nearly $51K from union

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scott Russell Merritt, 40, of Celoron pleaded guilty to theft from a labor union Thursday.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says Merritt embezzled $50,850.71 from Ironworkers Local 470 between May 2011 and August 2018. He severed as treasure during that time.
Merritt wrote checks from Local 470 to pay for personal expenses, according to the USAO.
He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. .
Sentencing is on August 18 at 2:00 p.m. when Merritt will face Judge Sinatra.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.