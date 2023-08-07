BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County jail deputy was sentenced to three years of probation after he admitted to having inappropriate conduct with two women, one of whom was an inmate, Erie County District Attorney’s Office officials confirmed to News 4.

Robert M. Dee, 42, pleaded guilty in May to one count of official misconduct and one count of second-degree criminal contempt.

Officials say between March 19, 2019 and May 29, 2019, Dee failed to report inappropriate conduct with a female inmate while working as a jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. While the woman was incarcerated, Dee solicited and received her phone number and proceeded to call her once she was released from custody, which is a violation of protocol.

In addition, on Jan. 4, 2022, deputies responded to Dee’s home in Eden after receiving a 911 call. Upon their arrival, a different woman was discovered inside the residence. An order of protection had been issued on behalf of the woman due to a prior incident, which prohibited Dee from having any contact with the victim, according to officials.

Following these incidents, in May 2022, Dee was fired from his position with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.