BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy will have a one-year conditional discharge following charges for cocaine possession.
45-year-old John A. Gugino of Hamburg received the sentence Thursday morning. As part of it, he will pay a $205 fine and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Gugino was stopped by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10:30 p.m. on October 17, 2020 and was subject to a search warrant, where deputies found a small quantity of cocaine in the car. He was initially charged with felony possession of cocaine but further testing determined that the weight of the cocaine was a misdemeanor level. He pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Gugino was off-duty at the time of his arrest. He was terminated on June 10, 2022.
Latest in crime news:
- ‘My trust was completely betrayed and broken’: Former students of City Honors teacher charged with child pornography demand longer sentence
- Police searching for suspects after catalytic converters removed from 7 Ken-Ton district vehicles
- Former jail deputy gets conditional discharge for cocaine charges
- Town of Tonawanda police receive $287K grant
- Springville man gets 8 years in prison for deadly fight
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.