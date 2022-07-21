BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy will have a one-year conditional discharge following charges for cocaine possession.

45-year-old John A. Gugino of Hamburg received the sentence Thursday morning. As part of it, he will pay a $205 fine and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Gugino was stopped by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10:30 p.m. on October 17, 2020 and was subject to a search warrant, where deputies found a small quantity of cocaine in the car. He was initially charged with felony possession of cocaine but further testing determined that the weight of the cocaine was a misdemeanor level. He pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.

Gugino was off-duty at the time of his arrest. He was terminated on June 10, 2022.

