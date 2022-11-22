BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former substitute teacher and coach and at John F. Kennedy Middle and High School in Cheektowaga was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years supervised release on child pornography charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday.

Steven Gasiorek, 37, of Cheektowaga was charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

It is stated that between March 2014 and April 16, 2019, Gasiorek worked at JFK Middle and High Schools as a substitute teacher and also was a coach of the district’s JV basketball and football teams as well as the 7th-9th grade baseball team. During that time, Gasiorek pretended to be a teenage girl living in California and used a fake Instagram account to communicate with numerous minor males and receive child pornography from them.

Gasiorek knew the victims he was communicating with were minors and some of the victims included minors he coached or taught.

On April 16, 2019, during the execution of a search warrant at Gasiorek’s residence, a laptop and hard drive were seized and found to contain videos and photos of child pornography depicting minor males. In total, Gasiorek possessed over 600 images and videos of child pornography. There have been 29 victims positively identified that lived in Cheektowaga and Lancaster locally, as well as others residing in Virginia, Texas and Florida.