Former Kingsmen leader gets 20-year sentence

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the leaders of a notorious motorcycle gang, who played a role in two deaths, will spend 20 years behind bars.

Timothy Enix was the regional president of the Kingsmen Motorcycle Club.

While he held his senior role, two men were killed behind the North Tonawanda Kingsmen chapter clubhouse in September 2014.

Those men were D.J. Szymanski and Paul Maue.

Federal prosecutors said with Enix’s sentencing, their mission of ending the Kingsmen has been “accomplished.”