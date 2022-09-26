BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former NFTA bus driver pleaded guilty on Monday morning to a grand larceny charge stemming from workers’ compensation fraud.
The district attorney says that 53-year-old Antoinette Laney of Kenmore claimed that she was unable to perform work due to what she initially claimed was a right knee injury, but later claimed it to be a lower back and left knee injuries. Between September 2018 and February 2020, Lacey fraudulently obtained over $30,000 from the NFTA.
The investigation revealed that she performed work through Instacart and Ebay while collecting this money. She signed to pay full restitution to the NFTA.
She faces up to four years in prison when she is sentenced on December 19.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.