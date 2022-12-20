BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former NFTA bus driver was sentenced to five years of probation Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Antoinette Laney, 53, of Kenmore, previously pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree for committing workers’ compensation fraud in September 2022. She also signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution to the NFTA.

Between September 2018 and February 2020, Laney obtained $30,212.69 in worker’s compensation benefits, claiming she was unable to work due to a knee injury. At the time, Laney was employed as a bus driver through NFTA.

Laney initially claimed she had a right knee injury but later claimed she had a lower back and left knee injury, prompting an investigation.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Laney had performed work through Instacart and eBay while continuing to collect money through workers’ compensation.