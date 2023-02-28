BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former North Tonawanda Girl Scout leader will spend the next 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two children in 2020, the Erie County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

34-year-old Marty Walton sexually abused two children that he knew at a location in Amherst between March 27, 2020 and May 9, 2020. He had previously worked as a scout leader for Girl Scouts of Western New York.

in August 2022, he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse and criminal sexual act. As part of his sentence, he will have 20 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of both victims, which will remain in place until 2063.