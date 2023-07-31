BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former New York State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek was released from prison early Monday morning after serving around 10 and a half months of a 16-month sentence, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Michalek, 72, was sentenced to 16 months in prison in September 2022 in connection to a bribery scheme with former Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Steve Pigeon. He also was forced to pay a $5,000 fine.

Between February 2012 and April 2015, Michalek and Pigeon exchanged emails and text messages that revealed Pigeon was bribing Michalek to influence judicial decisions.

Michalek pleaded guilty to bribe receiving and offering a false instrument for filing in 2016 in connection to receiving bribes from Pigeon for filing false documentation with the New York State Office Court Administration. Michalek resigned after his guilty plea.

In September, Pigeon was sentenced to one year in prison, to run concurrently with a four-month federal sentence. He was also forced to pay a $5,000 fine.