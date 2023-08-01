BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls businessman will spend the next year on supervised release, including five months of house arrest, and will have to forfeit just over $1 million after he pleaded guilty to a tax charge, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday.

68-year-old Frank R. Parlato, Jr. pleaded guilty for failing to file required IRS forms for annual cash rent he collected from vendors when he managed the One Niagara Building in Niagara Falls. He ran the building from 2004 to 2017.

Authorities say that Parlato admitted that from 2006 to 2017, the tax loss from unreported income was around $390,000.

While he managed the building, it had multiple vendors that leased space both inside and outside the building to cater to tourists, selling food, souvenirs and tours of Niagara Falls.

He was convicted of willful failure to file returns involving cash transactions of more than $10,000. In addition to the $1,000,138 he will forfeit, he will also pay $184,939 in restitution to the IRS.