LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former police officer in Niagara County pleaded guilty to clocking in and working for two different police departments at the same time, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office announced.

James Ullery was charged with one count of official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Officials say Ullery was a former officer with the Lewiston and Youngstown Police Departments. On numerous occasions over a three-year period, Ullery would clock in and work as a Lewiston Police Officer while simultaneously clocking in with the Youngstown PD, collecting wages from both for the same hours, according to officials.

“The Village of Youngstown maintains a small police force where officers often work alone. Officer Ullery was trusted by the Village to honestly report his time on duty. Unfortunately he took advantage of this trust and collected wages from Youngstown for time when he was actually working, and collecting wages, from the Town of Lewiston Police Department,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said.

Ullery agreed to pay $4,069.80 in restitution to the Village of Youngstown and not seek future employment as a police officer. He will also pay a $250 fine.

He was sentenced to a conditional discharge.